NC college students help build tiny homes

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — A movement to build tiny, affordable housing around Guilford County is getting some help from local college students.
Students from Guilford Technical Community College got hands-on experience with the Tiny House Project in High Point.
The students are with the school’s Construction Management Program.
Not only are they learning valuable experience, they’re also making a big impact in the community.
A community in High Point should be completely built by July.