New bill could add ‘sexting’ to sex ed classes in Illinois

ILLINOIS (CNN) — Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing a bill that calls for schools to add “sexting” to their sex education classes.

The proposal would affect students from grades sixth through twelfth.

“I think schools make a bad decision if they don’t teach social media etiquette on using their phones and social media,” Julia Johnson, a parent, said. “They need to do that. It’s such a big part of the student’s lives now.”

Johnson thinks it’s important that teens know the consequences of sending these kinds of messages.

“If you scare them when you talk about the dangers of sexting, maybe that’s enough to keep them from doing it,” Johnson said.

