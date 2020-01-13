North Carolina judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina judge has resigned following a yearlong state investigation into reports of misconduct.

The News & Observer reported this week that Guilford County District Court Judge Mark Cummings resigned and agreed to never run for a state judicial office again, effective Dec. 20.

A letter Cummings submitted to the governor in October shows his resignation had been in the works for months, though the Judicial Standards Commission just made its order public this week.

The commission opened an investigation in September 2018 into reports Cummings allowed court documents to be falsified and forced prosecutors to dismiss charges, among other accusations. He has denied all of the allegations.

