Police: General Motors employees caught racing in Corvettes

BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) — Two General Motors employees apparently had a need for speed.

Two men were driving new 2020 Corvette Stingrays when Kentucky State Police say they were clocked going more than 100 mph.

Authorities say the duo were caught racing Wednesday night in Bowling Green on a road with a speed limit of 45 mph.

An arrest citation says the drivers admitted they had been at a pool hall. Police say a breath test detected the odor of alcohol.

The drivers weren’t cited for driving under the influence.

The driver of a third Corvette didn’t participate in the race.