Tornado hits school as strong winds, heavy rain rip through Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Powerful storms ripped through the Charlotte region and beyond Saturday night, bringing strong winds, rain and leaving thousands without power.

Officials said several fallen trees were reported across the region as well.

No injuries were reported in the Charlotte area from Saturday’s storms.

In Kershaw County, South Carolina, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit North Central High School. Crews on the scene reported it was an EF-2 tornado with 10 mph wind speeds.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the damage showing school buses smashed into each other and parts of the roof and building ripped away.

“We always try to see the silver lining, and in my opinion, the silver lining here is that it happened on a Saturday night. No one was here, so there were no injuries and no one lost their life, so buildings can be replaced, facilities can be rebuilt,” graduate and former administrator Charles King said.

