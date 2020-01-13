Warm weather lures wild horses onto NC beach, into path of cars

COROLLA, NC (AP) — A group that manages herds of wild horses in coastal North Carolina is warning drivers to watch out for the animals taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather by sleeping on the sand at night.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Sunday that temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Carolinas have the wild horses acting “more like it’s June, not January.”



The News & Observer reports the pleasant weather has coaxed the animals out of the islands’ forests where they usually shelter from cold winter winds and into the path of recreational vehicles.

Crashes are one of the leading causes of death among the Outer Banks herds.