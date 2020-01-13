Wilmington Convention Center to undergo $1.5M in repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Age and recent hurricanes are prompting the city to spend $1.5 million fixing the Wilmington Convention Center, repairs that will occur “sporadically” throughout the year.

“The work getting ready to start will include some storm-related repairs and many general repairs related to the fact the building about 10 years old at this point,” city spokeswoman Malissa Talbert said, adding that some of the existing issues may have been exacerbated by 2018′s Hurricane Florence.

Although ASP Global manages the center off revenues generated from events, it is owned by the city, which will pay for the repairs.

City Council will consider a measure to fund additional repairs at its Jan. 21 meeting. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is expected to reimburse some of the storm-related costs.

