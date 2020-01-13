Wilmington to host celebrations honoring MLK Jr.’s legacy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is getting ready kick off a series of events this week honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Committee will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.

Each of the events offer an opportunity for members of the community to come together like one planned for Thursday evening.

“The YWCA partners with us every year to do the Potluck for Peace, you bring dishes, we talk about current issues that face us here in Southeastern North Carolina,” said MLKCC Chair Hollis Briggs, Jr.

There will also be a big banquet Friday night at Hotel Ballast featuring a special guest speaker.

“Janie Mathis is the executive director for the National Council of Negro Women will be coming to town,” Briggs said. “Its also an election year so we’re going to have quite a few people there at the banquet.”

The events culminate with a parade in historic downtown Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 20 in which WWAY personalities Randy Aldridge and Monique Robinson will be taking part.

Monday, Jan. 13

Business Expo

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Williston Middle School Gymnasium

401 S. 10th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Tuesday Jan. 14

Community Mass Choir

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Union Missionary Baptist Church

2711 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

Thursday Jan. 16

Potluck for Peace

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Martin Luther King, Jr. Center

401 S. 8th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Friday Jan. 17

Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet feature guest speaker Janice Mathis, Executive Director National Council of Negro Women

6:30 PM – Meet & Greet

7:30 PM – Dinner

Hotel Ballast

301 N. Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Saturday Jan. 18

Family Fun Day

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Martin Luther King, Jr. Center

401 S. 8th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Poetry Jam hosted by Coast 97.3

Doors Open – 7:00 PM

Show Starts – 8:00 PM

Cameron Art Museum

3201 S 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28412

Sunday, Jan. 19

MLK Rememberance Service

4:00 PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

16 N. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Monday, Jan. 20

Parade featuring as grand marshal Major General Joseph McNeil & family

11:00 AM

Downtown Wilmington, NC (Starts at Major General Joseph McNeil Way)

Basketball Game

2:00 PM

Swartz Center (Cape Fear Community College)

610 N front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

FREE Admission