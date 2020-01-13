Wilmington to host celebrations honoring MLK Jr.’s legacy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is getting ready kick off a series of events this week honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Committee will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.
Each of the events offer an opportunity for members of the community to come together like one planned for Thursday evening.
“The YWCA partners with us every year to do the Potluck for Peace, you bring dishes, we talk about current issues that face us here in Southeastern North Carolina,” said MLKCC Chair Hollis Briggs, Jr.
There will also be a big banquet Friday night at Hotel Ballast featuring a special guest speaker.
“Janie Mathis is the executive director for the National Council of Negro Women will be coming to town,” Briggs said. “Its also an election year so we’re going to have quite a few people there at the banquet.”
The events culminate with a parade in historic downtown Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 20 in which WWAY personalities Randy Aldridge and Monique Robinson will be taking part.
Monday, Jan. 13
Business Expo
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Williston Middle School Gymnasium
401 S. 10th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Tuesday Jan. 14
Community Mass Choir
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
2711 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Thursday Jan. 16
Potluck for Peace
6:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Martin Luther King, Jr. Center
401 S. 8th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Friday Jan. 17
Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet feature guest speaker Janice Mathis, Executive Director National Council of Negro Women
6:30 PM – Meet & Greet
7:30 PM – Dinner
Hotel Ballast
301 N. Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Saturday Jan. 18
Family Fun Day
11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Martin Luther King, Jr. Center
401 S. 8th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Poetry Jam hosted by Coast 97.3
Doors Open – 7:00 PM
Show Starts – 8:00 PM
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28412
Sunday, Jan. 19
MLK Rememberance Service
4:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
16 N. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Monday, Jan. 20
Parade featuring as grand marshal Major General Joseph McNeil & family
11:00 AM
Downtown Wilmington, NC (Starts at Major General Joseph McNeil Way)
Basketball Game
2:00 PM
Swartz Center (Cape Fear Community College)
610 N front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
FREE Admission