Allegiant announces new nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Allegiant has announced three new nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach.

The flights will fly to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from:

Providence, Rhode Island through T.F. Green Airport (PVD)

Knoxville, Tennessee through McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

Elmira, New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM)

“We’re excited to grow our service in Myrtle Beach,” said Allegiant’s Vice President of Planning and Revenue Drew Wells. “These new routes start just in time for summer travel and will allow more travelers to experience all that the Grand Strand has to offer.”

The flights will operate twice a week starting in June.

