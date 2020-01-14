Army Corps to award 2 Pender Co. beaches $237M for storm damage

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers will award $281 million to a North Carolina city and county heavily impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

State Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr announced in a statement Monday that the Corps will release $237 million to Surf City/North Topsail Beach and $44.5 million to Carteret County for the locations to pursue damage reduction projects.

The new round of funding comes one week after the Corps announced it would allocate $39.6 million to Princeville for a flood mitigation project.

