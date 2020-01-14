Athleta coming to Mayfaire Town Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Premium women’s athletic wear and lifestyle brand Athleta is coming to Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

Athleta is set to open a 5,500 square foot store at 6807 Main Street in spring of 2020, according to Mayfaire.

Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl, mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generations. In addition to selling apparel in its stores, Athleta offers free community classes and events, ranging from yoga to higher impact classes.

“We are excited to welcome this in-demand brand to Mayfaire Town Center and the community,” says, Kurt Bohlman, General Manager of Mayfaire. “It’s one of the top requested stores customers ask for and we are eager to bring this new to the market fitness apparel brand to Wilmington.”

Ahtleta will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.