Beach ranger: North Carolina surfer suffers shark bite

RODANTHE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather was bitten by a shark while surfing off the coast Monday afternoon.

Boone Vandzura, chief ranger with Cape Hatteras National Seashore, says a 26-year-old was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital around 2:30 p.m. with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Justin Copeland told The Virginian-Pilot the bite victim was his cousin, Samuel Horne.

Vandzura said Horne was paddling in the surf near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe when he was bitten on the foot.

Copeland added that water temperatures felt like they were in the 60s on Monday.

