County leaders speak about visit to Apple headquarters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials from New Hanover County, UNCW, Cape Fear Community College and Live Oak Bank took a trip to the headquarters of Apple Tuesday to look into ideas for the area’s future workforce and to get new tools for students.

New Hanover County School Board member Nelson Beaulieu and President of the UNCW Chamber of Commerce Natalie English video chatted with WWAY from Cupertino, California to tell us about their trip.

- Advertisement -

Watch the interview above to see what they’ve learned.