Doctor: 2020 flu vaccine not a match for main strain

(CNN) — The main strain of flu that is circulating does not exactly match what is in this year’s flu shot, according to Doctor Anthony Fauci.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says children are particularly susceptible to influenza B/Victoria, and that this year’s flu vaccine is not a very good match for it.

Fauci says that even though it is not a good match for B/Victoria, a flu shot can still save a child’s life.

According to CDC data released last week, if your child is exposed to B/Victoria, there is a 58 percent chance that their flu shot will be well matched to protect against it.

Fauci says the vaccine is however a “really good match” for the strain called H1N1.

He is spearheading an effort to develop a universal flu vaccine that would theoretically cover every strain of the flu over multiple flu seasons.

The NCDHHS reports that 21 people have died from the flu this season.