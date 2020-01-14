Man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after evening workout

(ABC News) — A man who squeezed in an evening workout found himself in a tight spot when the staff accidentally locked him in for the night.

“I am literally locked inside 24 Hour Fitness right now,” Dan Hill wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, alongside photos of himself inside the empty gym.

- Advertisement -

Hill said that the staff at 24 Hour Fitness in Sandy, Utah, “closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool,” which seemed confusing based on the name alone.



The man told ABC News Utah affiliate KTVX that he was nervous to unlock the doors himself for fear that it could set off any alarms or being implicated for a crime.

“I called dispatch and the guy pauses for like 10 seconds and says ‘You’re where?'” Hill told KTVX. “And I said, ‘I’m in 24 Hour Fitness, and there’s an alarm system here and I don’t want to get busted for breaking and entering.'”

As Hill walked around the gym, he called his wife, who he said suggested he just “find a comfortable place to sleep.”