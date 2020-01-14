Missouri students spend break repairing Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Instead of soaking up the last few days of winter break, some college students are putting themselves to work this week.

Students from the University of Missouri’s Alternative Break Program are helping WARM NC repair a home here in Wilmington.

“Serve, don’t help,” student Emma Scroggins said.

Scroggins says that’s one of the mottos of Mizzou’s Alternative Break Program.

The Mizzou students will spend the week here in Wilmington helping WARM NC make repairs to the home.

From indoor projects like installing railings and fixing door locks, to outdoor repairs on the patio, student Alex Simpson says that is what another one of the program’s mottos is all about.

“‘Poco a poco,'” Simpson said. “So we go out and keep in mind that we’re not going to fix everything in one day or one week, or anything like that. We just help as much as we can and hopefully we make an impact on it.”

With some extra sets of hands, the students say they are able to accomplish so much for people who may not be able to do the work themselves.

“It’s very impactful and very meaningful for us,” Simpson said. “This is my second trip with Mizzou Alternative Breaks, and it’s the same rewarding feeling every single time.”