NC military wife creates deployment parent dolls

Amid the recent deployment of many local military service members, one business in Jacksonville is looking out for their children and loved ones.

Dyal Studios in Jacksonville is giving away one mommy or daddy doll each week for the next 12 weeks to local families with a loved one who’s deployed.

To enter someone who needs a hug-a-hero doll, simply just .

Owner Tricia Dyal is a military spouse herself and knows the struggles of dealing with the deployment of a loved one; her husband was deployed for eight months while they had two young children, so she created the “Daddy Dolls.”