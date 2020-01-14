NC school bus driver fired after outburst toward students

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WSOC) — A school bus driver in North Carolina has been fired after cellphone video showed her screaming at students on the bus.
School district officials said Monday they were contacting families who are involved to apologize and let them know they are addressing the issue strongly and swiftly.
The video shows the bus driver screaming at the students and at one point saying, “I don’t care about none of y’all little kids.”
This video was taken by Julia Jackson’s 13-year-old son who called her after the bus got a flat tire, and they were on the side of the road.