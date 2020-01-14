PET PALS: 1-year-old Basset Hound mix needs home, name

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is a one year old black and white male Basset Hound mix.

The one-year-old is looking for a forever home and a name with a patient owner.

Ofc. Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services said the home needs to have no kids, but he said the pup does get along well with other dogs and cats.

The pup has been vaccinated, neutered and micro-chipped. He is ready to go to a loving home.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for just $70. You can head over to 180 Division Drive in Wilmington to meet him.