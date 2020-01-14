Police: Homeless man killed sleeping under truck in rain

HIGH POINT, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a homeless man sleeping under a truck was killed when the vehicle ran over him in a grocery store parking lot.

High Point police identified the victim as 38-year-old Michael Landon Jacobs.

The department said in a statement that Jacobs was sheltering under the truck to escape heavy rains Monday morning.

A witness reported the accident and said the person behind the wheel had driven away.

The statement says police found Jacobs lying under blankets in a “sleeping position” with a severe head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located the driver and said they don’t expect to file charges.