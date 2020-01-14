Police: Worker heard screams, found woman in trash compactor

ROCK HILL, SC (AP) — A sanitation worker’s routine trash pickup in South Carolina turned into an investigation when he heard screaming coming from the compactor.

The Rock Hill Herald reports a city worker collecting trash from outside an elementary school Monday morning found a woman inside the garbage truck’s compactor.

Rock Hill police say the man activated the compactor, heard screams and stopped.

Police say the woman freed herself and fled on foot.

It’s unclear if the woman was in the dumpster that was emptied in the truck or if she was already in the compactor.

As of Monday afternoon the woman had not been found.

The investigation is ongoing.