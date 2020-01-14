Brunswick County school board to make final vote on redistricting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A meeting will take place Tuesday evening in Brunswick County to determine where hundreds of students will be going to school in the fall.

This comes after months of analysis by a consultant firm and input from parents. The school board will make its final decision tonight.

This is the first phase of school redistricting in the county and the goal is to cut down overcrowding at certain schools.

There are four different options which would affect between 510 and 779 elementary and middle school students.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building in Bolivia.

WWAY’s Matt Bennett will be at the meeting and have the results tonight at 11.