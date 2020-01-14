Redistricting plan chosen for Brunswick County Schools

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools Board of Education Members have selected Draft Map Option 1 for Phase 1 of the Redistricting Process in Brunswick County at a special meeting in Bolivia.

“We feel like we have made the very best decision possible,” says Brunswick County Board of Education Chairwoman Ellen Milligan.

It may not have been the most popular option among parents, but it’s what the board of education decided was best for Brunswick County.

Now, more than 500 students will be going to new schools next year.

“I really hate that we can’t meet the needs of every family, but the overall goal is to do what’s best for all of Brunswick County schools and students,” Milligan says.

Out of four potential maps, two different consulting firms both recommended Option 1 based on months of analysis and parent feedback, and the board agreed.

This map addresses overcrowding at Belville Elementary School by moving 17 students to Bolivia, 107 students to Lincoln, and 60 students to Town Creek.

In November, several parents voiced concerns about longer bus rides. The school board says bus rides will be shorter with Option 1 compared to other options.

As far as middle school students go, 258 students will be moved from Leland Middle to South Brunswick and Town Creek. 73 students will be moved from South Brunswick Middle to Town Creek Middle.

The board has not yet decided if rising 5th and 8th graders will be allowed to stay at their current schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We will definitely have a decision on that before school begins next school year in August,” Milligan says.

Other highlights of Option 1 include:

Good balance of ES Utilization, with space left in Bolivia, Lincoln, and Town Creek to account for future enrollment growth.

Impacts the least number of ES students of all the Options (185), but the second most MS students (331).

All elementary schools feed 100% into a middle school.

Town Creek MS at 60.2% estimated utilization, which gives room to grow with anticipated future students.

Bus travel times shortened on average, with more students having a ride time less than 20 minutes and few students with ride times longer than 21 minutes, according to transportation consultants( Education Logistics, Inc consultants who have worked with the state for more than 20 years for transportation matters)

For more information on the process leading up to this vote and updates on Phase 1 and Phase 2 of redistricting, click here.