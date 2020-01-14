Southport City Manager leaves for Carolina Beach position

SOUTHPORT, NC — Southport City Manager Bruce Oakley has resigned and will be taking over as Carolina Beach Town Manager.

Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem confirms Oakley resigned in a private meeting Tuesday night.

In a statement, Hatem says, “I enjoyed working with him and it will be difficult to replace him, but we will move forward.”

Carolina Beach Councilman Steve Shuttleworth confirms Oakley accepted the Town Manager position and will begin February 18.

Hatem says Southport will begin the search for a new City Manager immediately.