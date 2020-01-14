US, NC flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is ordering all U.S. and North Carolina state flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin and Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon.
The two members of the 82nd Airborne Division were killed by an improvised explosive device Saturday in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of two brave paratroopers in Afghanistan,” Gov. Cooper said. “To honor their memories, I order the flags to half staff.”
Flags are ordered to remain at half-staff through sunset on Jan. 19.