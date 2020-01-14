Woman accused of nail-clipper stabbing charged with murder

MILLVILLE, NJ (AP) — A woman accused of using a nail clipper to stab her husband has been charged with murder.

Kathleen Ayala also faces weapons charges stemming from the attack that occurred early Sunday at a mobile home complex in Millville, New Jersey.

- Advertisement -

Ayala and Axel Torres were arguing in their trailer when the dispute turned physical.

Authorities say Torres left the trailer but Ayala chased after him, repeatedly stabbing him.

Torres lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital but died there Monday.

Related Article: Shallotte man pleads guilty in revenge porn case

According to court documents, Ayala told police she only wanted to scare her husband, not harm him.

It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.