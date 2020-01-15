Ashley girls cruise to win over Laney in battle of MEC unbeatens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Ashley girls basketball team led Laney by 18 at halftime on Tuesday night and cruised to the 52-32 win over the Buccaneers in the match up of unbeaten teams in Mideastern Conference.

The night belonged to Ashley junior Saniya Rivers. The former Laney Buc finished with 26 points and 20 rebounds against her old school. Mia Seemadray and Lexi Hinson finished with seven points apiece in the win for the Eagles.

The win keeps Ashley undefeated in MEC play at 7-0, while the loss drops Laney’s overall record to now 12-2 on the year. The two teams will meet up again in the regular season on February 13th.