Basketball courts at several city parks get facelift

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several basketball courts in Wilmington are getting a new facelift.

The City of Wilmington says the courts at Portia Mills Hines Park have recently been repaved and repainted. The park, located at 400 N. 10th Street, is slated to receive other improvements starting later this year.

- Advertisement -

Basketball courts have also been repaved at Robert Strange Park and Kennedy Park.

Courts at Bicentennial Park, Cameron Park and Wallace Park will be completed over the next few weeks.

In October, the Wilmington City Council approved $725,300 for restrooms, additional lighting, a walking path and parking. Design is currently underway and construction is expected to begin by this summer.