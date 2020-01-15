BCSO looking for SUV, man connected in possible asphalt scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vehicle and person of interest in reference to someone attempting to sell asphalt in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says it’s happening in the Beach Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach.

Based on similar activity in the past, BCSO believe this to be potential fraud.

The driver is described as a heavy set, Hispanic male operating a black, new model Dodge SUV.