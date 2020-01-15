Bellamy Elementary School math teacher recognized as ‘Teacher of the Week’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fifth graders in Christina Hatch’s math class at Heyward C. Bellamy Elementary School are reviewing how to divide fractions to prepare for an upcoming test.

A viewer nominated Hatch for our Teacher of the Week recognition sponsored by Wilmington Granite.

Among her many strengths, Principal Burt Kilpatrick said Hatch is a consistent teacher.

“She always finds what the student needs and helps them be better at whatever it is they’re having trouble with,” he said. “She teaches over 55 students throughout the day and that’s a big job to find what each of them need.”

Hatch has taught for 24 years and most of that time has been at Bellamy.

“I’ve learned if you have a certain consistency and expectation, the students will rise to it,” Hatch said.

A graduate of State University of New York at Potsdam, Hatch started her teaching career in 1994.

“My husband and I decided to go into elementary education when we were in college,” she said. “I found my niche in fourth grade and I was promoted to fifth grade this year.”

The parent who nominated Hatch wrote: “Mrs. Hatch leads her class with an emphasis on success being found in kindness towards others, perseverance in all tasks and self worth, my daughter looks forward to going to school everyday. Hatch has been a blessing to my daughter and my entire family for the past two years, she’s most deserving of this honor.”

Hatch got a little emotional hearing what was written about her.

“Wow, that’s quite the honor for someone to say that,” she said. “It just makes me feel blessed to be in the profession I’m in.”

On the bulletin board beside her desk, she displays pictures of all the students she’s taught over the years at Bellamy. She considers them to be members of her extended family.

“My husband and I don’t have kids so, between my two classes, they’re my kids for that year,” she said.

Hatch says its important to let every child shine in their own light.

“Some might be loud and boisterous about it, and some might be shy and duminuative so it might just depend on how they want to show themselves in the classroom,” she said.

Hatch plans to retire in about four years but until then she plans to continue encouraging her students to develop a love for learning math concepts.

If you know an exceptional teacher, we want to know about them. Click here to send us a nomination for WWAY’s Teacher of the Week.