Clean Cape Fear petitions EPA over PFAS like GenX

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, Clean Cape Fear and several other groups joined the Green Science Policy Institute in petitioning the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate PFAS chemicals as hazardous wastes.

According to a news release, PFAS are currently untouched by federal waste disposal laws.

- Advertisement -

Listing PFAS as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act would ensure stricter storage, transfer and disposal requirements.

Polluters would be liable for cleaning up drinking water and the environment.