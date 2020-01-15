Community to hold rally for Ebonee Spears who disappeared four years ago

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday marks four years since a Wilmington woman went missing and a rally will be held to raise awareness.

On Jan. 15, 2016, Ebonee Spears was seen at the Wilmington Police Department trying to use the phone.

Later that day, police say she was seen walking near the Community Boys and Girls Club.

Spears has been missing ever since.

The Cue Center for Missing Persons is holding a roadside rally at 4 p.m. today at Wilmington City Hall at 102 North 3rd Street.