Flight 22 Basketball set to host Chatlee MLK Jam

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–There will once again be high school basketball on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Rocky Point. Flight 22 Basketball will be hosting the Chatlee MLK Jam at Heide Trask High School.

This years event will bring in 16 different boys and girls teams from across the state. East Columbus, Wilmington, Christian, Laney, Heide Trask, South Brunswick and West Brunswick will be the local teams participating.

It should be a exciting day of basketball, while honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“It is going to be a very long day with games starting at 9:30 in the morning, but it’s a good day,” said Flight 22 owner Nate Faulk. “Fans get to enjoy some high quality basketball, while taking time to step back and respect what the day is really about.”

Below, is the full schedule for the Chatlee Flight 22 MLK Jam.

GYM 1

(9:30 A.M.) EAST COLUMBUS VS. WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN

(11:00 A.M.) LANEY VS. PINE FOREST (W)

(12:30 P.M.) HOGGARD VS. HOLLY SPRINGS

(2:00 P.M.) HEIDE TRASK VS. PURNELL SWETT

(3:30 P.M.) GRAY’S CREEK VS. LANEY

(5:00 P.M.) GRAY’S CREEK VS. NORTHSIDE-JACKSONVILLE (W)

(6:30 P.M.) SOUTH BRUNSWICK VS. NORTHSIDE-JACKSONVILLE

GYM 2

(4:00 P.M.) WAYNE COUNTRY DAY VS. WEST BRUNSWICK