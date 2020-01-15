Full Court Press Team of the Week: Ashley Girls Basketball

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Ashley High School girls basketball team went through a rough stretch during the month of December, but they have responded by winning their past five games by at least 20 points. Those performances have earned the Screamin’ Eagles the Full Court Press Team of the Week award.

The losses came after Ashley began the year undefeated, but they see those games as something that will only make them better in the long run.

“It stinks to lose especially after the good start that we had, but it was against some great competition,”said Ashley head coach Adrienne Gale. “That feeling left us hungry and wanting to be better.”

They plan to use their tough non-conference schedule to prepare for a deep postseason run, but don’t want to get ahead of themselves in January.

“You got to have a love hate relationship for those types of games because you hate to lose, but you love to get them out at the beginning of the season,”says Ashley junior Saniya Rivers. “They key is you have to learn from it because you know that they are going to help you in the long run.”

This years Ashley team has 10 upperclassman on their roster, but they haven’t been playing together very long. The Eagles added transfers Saniya Rivers and Mia Seemedray in the off season bringing a new dynamic to the team. Now, in January things are finally starting to jell for Adrienne Gale’s squad.

“It has taken awhile building up our playing style together and really moving the ball together,”said Eagle senior Mia Seemadray. “I am still learning how everybody plays, but I think that we are definitely becoming a better team all together.”

Rivers is the only player scoring in double figures for Ashley at nearly 25 points per game, but the Eagles know for them to make a deep playoff run it will take a little bit from everyone inside the program.

“It is going to take contributions from everyone on this team; coaches, players, fans, really everybody,”said Rivers.

The Ashley girls basketball team will be back in action on Friday night hitting the road to take on the South Brunswick Cougars.