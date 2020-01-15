Group petitions Amazon to stop selling trap that hurts bears

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — An advocacy group in North Carolina has started a petition to try to get Amazon to stop selling an animal trap that can injure bears.

The Citizen Times reported Tuesday that the group Help Asheville Bears is appealing directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and has gathered 32,000 signatures.

The petition asks the company to stop selling steel-jaw, leg-hold traps.

Certain foothold traps are legal in North Carolina. But they’re illegal to use on black bears.

The traps are legal for animals such as foxes and coyotes. The group says that the devices also catch small bears.