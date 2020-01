WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Laney High School wrestling team flexed their muscles on Wednesday night, going into New Hanover and picking up the 68-8 dual win over the Wildcats.

The Buccaneers won all but two matches against the Wildcats. The win improves Laney’s dual record to now (19-0, 6-0 in the MEC)

New Hanover will be off until their dual against Hoggard on January 24th, while the Buccaneers will participate in the Veterans Cup this weekend at Ashley High School.