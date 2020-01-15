Lawmaker apologizes for comments to female reporter

LANSING, MI (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has apologized after telling a young female reporter that a group of high school boys could “have a lot of fun” with her.

State Sen. Pete Lucido, a Republican from Macomb County’s Shelby Township, issued a statement Wednesday addressing the incident that occurred outside the Senate chamber Tuesday.

Lucido referred to a group gathered nearby from an all-boys Catholic high school and told a 22-year-old reporter from Michigan Advance: “You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

Senate leaders have requested a sexual harassment investigation.