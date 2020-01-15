Leland Fire Department to conduct live fire training this weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland Fire/Rescue Department will conduct a live fire training event this weekend.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 199 Old Fayetteville Road in Leland.

According to the town, approximately 30 to 40 area firefighters will participate in the session, which will provide a rare opportunity to train in a realistic scenario within a controlled environment.

Old Fayetteville Road will remain open to traffic during the event but the Leland Fire Department asks motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

Citizens can expect to see dense smoke in the area of the training exercise.

Nearby residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to avoid any potential irritation caused by low-lying smoke.