Man accused of fatally shooting father in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police have made an arrest in a December murder in Chadbourn. The suspect is the victim’s son.

On Dec. 17, Chadbourn Police say Isaac Miller shot and killed his father, Anthony Chestnut, at their home on Jackson Street.

Police raided the home Friday and arrested Miller and his girlfriend, Victoria Robinson, on drug charges.

Police say that’s when they gathered enough evidence to charge Miller with murder, robbery and other charges.

Robinson faces several charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and more.

Miller is being held in jail under no bond. Robinson is in jail under a $70,000 bond.

“The citizens of Chadbourn should know that we took this very seriously and worked very, very diligently to make sure they were all protected and safe,” Police Chief Anthony Spivey said. “All of my guys put their heart into this and tried to make sure the streets were safe. I’m proud of him.”