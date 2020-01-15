Marine saves three people from burning car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WCTI) — A Camp Lejeune Marine is credited for saving the lives of three people after he pulled them out of a burning car in Wilmington.
Scott McDonell was visiting the Port City over the weekend.
If he wasn’t there to help, things could have been worse.
“I’m beyond grateful that I was there so I could help out,” he said. “But, I mean anybody could’ve done what I did. Just because I was there first means that it was my responsibility and I had to do something.”
McDonell says everyone got out of the car and used his Marine Corps training to guide him.
Hear more from him and what happened in the video above.