Marine saves three people from burning car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WCTI) — A Camp Lejeune Marine is credited for saving the lives of three people after he pulled them out of a burning car in Wilmington.

Scott McDonell was visiting the Port City over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

If he wasn’t there to help, things could have been worse.

“I’m beyond grateful that I was there so I could help out,” he said. “But, I mean anybody could’ve done what I did. Just because I was there first means that it was my responsibility and I had to do something.”

McDonell says everyone got out of the car and used his Marine Corps training to guide him.

Related Article: Repairs to 70 locations damaged during Florence underway in Wilmington

Hear more from him and what happened in the video above.