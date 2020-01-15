NC pregnant teen beaten, robbed of $40; search on for 4 attackers

- Advertisement -

The teenager said that she was one her way home on Sunday night around 10 p.m. when she said four people attacked her. She was hit in the face and has bruises all over body. The group of people stole her cell phone and $40 from her wallet.

“It’s crazy out here, you got to be safe out here these days,” said Mario Webster, a UNCC student who walks through the area frequently.

Read more here.