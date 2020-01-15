New Hanover boys grind out win against Hoggard in overtime

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It came down to the final possession on Tuesday night, but the New Hanover boys basketball team handed Hoggard their first conference loss of the season in overtime, 57-54.

The Wildcats jumped out to the big halftime lead as they led the Vikings 27-13. New Hanover extended the lead to 15 entering the 4th quarter, but Hoggard would outscore the Wildcats 24-9 in the final quarter to force overtime.

Abrahm Driver would score seven of New Hanover’s 11 points in overtime to secure the big conference win on the road. Mikai Stanley led the Wildcats offensively in the win finishing with 13 points. Brady Rankin had 22 for the Hoggard Vikings in the loss.

Hoggard will hit the road to take on Topsail Friday night, while New Hanover returns home in a key game against West Brunswick.