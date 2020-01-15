New survey reveals how Americans want to be buried

(WWAY) — Researchers at Choice Mutual, an independent final expense life insurance agency, surveyed 1,500 Americans about their burial choices—and they’re not what you think.
They put their findings in a detailed report, which includes how people plan on being buried, the reasons behind their burial plans, and descriptions of some out-of-the-ordinary burial methods—some of which are actually illegal.
Here are a few interesting data points from the report:
- 20% of respondents want to be buried with the remains of a pet or loved one
- 1 in 10 Americans who plan to be cremated want to be planted as a tree
- 30% of respondents would choose a different method of body disposal if they weren’t worried about family tradition, religious beliefs, or finances
- 62% of millennials want to be buried with photos of loved ones, compared to only 40% of respondents ages 45+
View the full report here.