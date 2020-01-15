Rainbow shirt and cake a ‘lifestyle violation,’ student expelled from private school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — It was a happy moment when high school freshman Kayla Kenney celebrated her 15th birthday with her family at a restaurant.
Her rainbow top and a colorful birthday cake were captured in a photo her mother Kimberly Alford later shared on social media.
“She was happy; she looked beautiful,” Alford said. “You know, of course as a mom, I took her picture of her blowing out her candles and I posted that on my Facebook page.”
But the post was shared with staff at Kayla’s school, and apparently, it was the last straw for Whitefield Academy. A few days later, Kimberly was contacted by Head of School, Dr. Bruce Jacobson.