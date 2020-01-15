Village People to perform at the Wilson Center this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College has announced the disco group Village People will be performing there this summer.

The group, which debuted in 1977, recorded five albums and became an international sensation.

The Village People will be taking the stage at the Wilson Center on July 23, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

The group recorded the five-time platinum album Cruisin’, which was followed by Go West, and Live and Sleazy. The group’s popularity lasted through to the end of the disco era, and forever altered the musical landscape with such hits as “In The Navy,” “Magic Night,” “Milkshake,” “Go West,” “Macho Man,” and, of course, “Y.M.C.A.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17.

Tickets start at $40 (plus taxes and fees), and may be purchased online or via Ticket Central for telephone or in-person purchases.