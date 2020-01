BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Government Complex has closed due to a water main break.

According to a news release, the complex closed to the public at 11:30 a.m.

As for the school district offices, a spokesman says they have closed early too.

Other county offices and libraries not at the complex will remain open.

The government complex is located at 30 Government Center Drive NE in Bolivia.

Please check back for more on this developing story.