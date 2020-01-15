Wild job opportunities at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, NC (WFMY) — The North Carolina Zoo is set to host a seasonal job fair later this month for those who love animals of all kinds.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Stedman Education building at the Zoo.

The seasonal positions will last from about March through October. Each position’s minimum age requirement varies between 16 and 18 years old.

Here’s a list of sections that will be accepting applications:

Admissions and General Guest Services

Transportation

Environmental Services/Housekeeping

Entertainment/Attraction Operations

Gift Shops

Membership Services

Education

Culinary Services

Park Rangers/Security

You can find more information on the North Carolina Zoo’s website.

The NC Zoo is the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo with more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants inside the park.