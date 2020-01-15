Wrightsville Beach brewery to open second location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland will be home to not one, but two, new breweries by year’s end.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery co-founders and owners Jud Watkins and Will Cameron have announced plans to open Brunswick Beer & Cider Company – a brewery and cidery with an onsite restaurant, bar and event venue – in Brunswick Forest in 2020.

- Advertisement -

The brewery anticipate employing approximately 100 people.

Over the past year, Wilmington-based businesses, such as Islands Fresh Mex Grill and Eternal Sunshine Café, have opened locations in Leland.

“It’s exciting to see successful, established businesses like Wrightsville Beach Brewery opting to expand into the Town of Leland,” said Gary Vidmar, Economic and Community Development Director for the Town of Leland. “It’s further proof that Leland is attracting attention from many local and regional businesses of all types that are looking to capitalize on our rapidly growing population.”

Watkins agreed.

“We have been fortunate to see early success at Wrightsville Beach Brewery and can’t help but notice all of the growth in northern Brunswick County,” he said. “Having grown up in the area and canoeing on Town Creek together, Will and I are really excited for the opportunity to be working in the area. Our partnership started all the way back when we were just five years old, selling Brunswick County-grown Silverqueen corn on the side of the road. We are focused on making sure Brunswick Beer and Cider is centered around the local culture.”

While southeastern North Carolina currently boasts 18 breweries, only two of those are in Brunswick County – Makai Brewing in Ocean Isle Beach and Red Hare Brewing in Shallotte. Brunswick Beer & Cider Company will join 7twenty6 Brewing Co., which plans to open in late 2020 on a five-acre site on Old Fayetteville Road, in expanding the craft beer movement into the northern area of the county. Brunswick Beer & Cider Company will be Brunswick County’s first cidery.

The 12,000-square-foot brewery and cidery building – larger than Wrightsville Beach Brewery – will be located adjacent to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center facility in Brunswick Forest.

Construction is set to begin in the late spring or early summer.

Watkins said patrons can expect a local theme in Brunswick Beer & Cider Company’s craft beverage options.