Coalition talks affordable housing, minimum wage in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens in the Cape Fear are still displaced from Hurricane Florence. It was one of the topics area leaders discussed Thursday morning at the Cape Fear Housing Coalition’s annual legislative breakfast.

This year, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan came to speak to the group.

She talked about the benefits of a $25 million affordable housing bond passed in 2016.

Coalition Vice Chair Jody Wainio says it’s something area leaders here are looking into.

She says one of Greensboro’s biggest success stories was how the bond helped with down payment assistance.

“They provided a $10,000 in down payment assistance to gain opportunity for people to buy a home and instead of doing 100 in a year,” Wainio said. “They did over 300 in that year.”

Community members also discussed how raising the minimum wage could help people in our area.

Wainio says they will discuss Thursday’s topics more in-depth at the coalition’s next meeting in February.

Almost 40 percent of homeowners and 54.2 percent of renters in the Wilmington area spend more than 30 percent of income on housing, according to the Coalition. Households that pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing are considered cost burdened, according to federal guidelines.