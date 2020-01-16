County takes next step towards new future of government center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County administrators announce next steps to possibly renovate the New Hanover County Government Center. County leaders gave an update on their efforts Thursday since opening the discussion in the summer.

County Manager Chris Coudriet and Property Management Director Sara Warmuth announced they have found a development firm to work with on the project.

Administrators say their priorities in redevelopment are helping the government center grow with the county, updating the space to utilize it more efficiently and adding new features to benefit the community more.

Coudriet says the building itself still looks very similar to how it like 30 years ago.

“I see the value to be more nimble and grow with and meet the community’s expectations, as it relates to providing to them the public services that are currently available in the government center, but also the things that we’re going to have to do in the future that we have not even thought about,” he said.

Warmuth says there is a lot of extra space in the center, and she would like to see it be used in a better way.

“One of those being when we have our emergency response,” she said. “Obviously going through the recovery of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian, we really saw the inefficiencies of our existing Emergency Operations Center and 911 Center.”

Leaders say the funding for potential renovations will be discussed down the line.

County Commissioners will vote on whether to move forward with that development firm at a meeting on Tuesday. If approved, the county will work with the firm to draw up more plans to present in June or July.